Invest in UiPath Inc. (PATH) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $13.41 in the last session, up 11.29% from day before closing price of $12.05. On the day, 12308394 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PATH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $15.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on September 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Ramani Hitesh sold 2,100 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 23,100 led to the insider holds 442,652 shares of the business.

Ramani Hitesh sold 2,100 shares of PATH for $25,809 on Nov 02. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 444,752 shares after completing the transaction at $12.29 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.48 each. As a result, the insider received 124,800 and left with 277,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $56.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 546.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.04M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company.