Invest in Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $0.83 in the prior trading day, Vincerx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) closed at $0.82, down -1.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0139 from its previous closing price. On the day, 977227 shares were traded. VINC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VINC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On December 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On November 01, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. bought 11,600 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 19,139 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

LOWE CHRISTOPHER P. bought 18,400 shares of VINC for $30,299 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 28,400 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Izumi Raquel E., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,312 and bolstered with 40,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINC has reached a high of $13.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4604.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 99.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 106.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.88M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VINC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 621.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 1.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.92 and -$3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.72. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$2.43.