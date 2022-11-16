Investing in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) closed at $54.92 up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $54.84. On the day, 1460411 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 19 when JEFFS ROGER bought 3,950 shares for $37.30 per share. The transaction valued at 147,350 led to the insider holds 120,756 shares of the business.

Pizzie Nick bought 428 shares of AXSM for $14,968 on Nov 18. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 201 shares after completing the transaction at $34.97 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Pizzie Nick, who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 527 shares for $35.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,708 and bolstered with 41,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 91.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $71.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 41.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.00% stake in the company.