Investing in Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s stock clocked out at $1.47, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7008668 shares were traded. CLOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLOV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on February 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

On February 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On January 19, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $3.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on January 19, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when SHAPIRO LEE bought 80,000 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 248,072 led to the insider holds 107,100 shares of the business.

Clinton Chelsea bought 100,000 shares of CLOV for $252,530 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.53 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Palihapitiya Chamath, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,739,130 shares for $5.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,999,998 and bolstered with 1,739,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLOV has reached a high of $7.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5141.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLOV traded 7.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 346.36M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CLOV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.96M with a Short Ratio of 30.95M, compared to 35.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $799.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $836.51M to a low estimate of $736.01M. As of the current estimate, Clover Health Investments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $427.16M, an estimated increase of 87.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $782.96M, an increase of 81.20% less than the figure of $87.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $829.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $728.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 124.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.47B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.