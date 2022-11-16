Investing in Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) closed at $24.03 up 4.48% from its previous closing price of $23.00. On the day, 3389029 shares were traded. CFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Confluent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $27.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Volpi Michelangelo sold 164,651 shares for $23.01 per share. The transaction valued at 3,789,013 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

INDEX VENTURES VII (JERSEY), L sold 24,140 shares of CFLT for $555,519 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.01 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, INDEX VENTURES VII (JERSEY), L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 140,511 shares for $23.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,233,494 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFLT has reached a high of $87.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.48.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 282.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.39M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company.