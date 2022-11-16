Investing in LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) closed at $1.08 down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510855 shares were traded. LMDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LumiraDx Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 21.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 15, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On October 27, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMDX has reached a high of $11.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1122, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5690.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LMDX has traded an average of 364.97K shares per day and 172.51k over the past ten days. A total of 170.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.58M. Insiders hold about 75.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LMDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 301.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 379.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $261.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $421.43M, down -37.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.43M and the low estimate is $229M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.