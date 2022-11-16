Investing in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Omnicell Inc.’s stock clocked out at $55.85, up 9.83% from its previous closing price of $50.85. On the day, 896524 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 230.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Kuipers Peter J. sold 15,500 shares for $108.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,678,524 led to the insider holds 61,326 shares of the business.

Kuipers Peter J. sold 11,000 shares of OMCL for $1,165,229 on Aug 22. The EXECUTIVE V P& CFO now owns 61,326 shares after completing the transaction at $105.93 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, LIPPS RANDALL A, who serves as the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 13,000 shares for $111.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,478 and left with 302,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $187.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.19.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 44.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M.