Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at $8.11 up 6.57% from its previous closing price of $7.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8319409 shares were traded. QS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QuantumScape Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.

On April 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares for $7.63 per share. The transaction valued at 64,825 led to the insider holds 302,157 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 8,500 shares of QS for $69,082 on Oct 31. The Chief Development Officer now owns 302,157 shares after completing the transaction at $8.13 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Singh Mohit, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 8,500 shares for $8.07 each. As a result, the insider received 68,594 and left with 302,157 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QS has traded an average of 6.37M shares per day and 8.68M over the past ten days. A total of 434.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 259.56M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.41M with a Short Ratio of 52.49M, compared to 49.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.88% and a Short% of Float of 18.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.13.