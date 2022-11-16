Investing in Under Armour Inc. (UA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Under Armour Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.33, up 4.65% from its previous closing price of $7.96. On the day, 5888562 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.09.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UA’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Maheshwari Aditya, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,899 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 45,340 and left with 58,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $22.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 229.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.40M. Insiders hold about 15.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.94% stake in the company.