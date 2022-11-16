Is ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) closed at $224.80 in the last session, up 3.56% from day before closing price of $217.08. On the day, 801333 shares were traded. ICLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $204.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ICLR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $260 from $265 previously.

On September 07, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $270.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $260.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on August 25, 2022, with a $260 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICLR has reached a high of $313.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $171.43.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 81.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.08M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.10% stake in the company.