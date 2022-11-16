Is INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.95 in the prior trading day, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) closed at $1.00, up 5.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665307 shares were traded. VATE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9548.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VATE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sena Michael J. bought 5,000 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,845 led to the insider holds 661,905 shares of the business.

Sena Michael J. bought 10,000 shares of VATE for $9,675 on Nov 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 656,905 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, BARR WAYNE JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,299 and bolstered with 352,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VATE now has a Market Capitalization of 78.36M and an Enterprise Value of 832.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VATE is 2.18, which has changed by -79.07% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VATE has reached a high of $4.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2457.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 221.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 384.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VATE as of Oct 30, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.73M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $248.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $250M to a low estimate of $250M. As of the current estimate, INNOVATE Corp.’s year-ago sales were $498.4M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.7M, a decrease of -43.40% over than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -48.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.