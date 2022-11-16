Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) closed at $63.52 in the last session, up 7.84% from day before closing price of $58.90. On the day, 2330032 shares were traded. LPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $56 from $64 previously.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $57.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Gottung Lizanne C sold 7,635 shares for $75.02 per share. The transaction valued at 572,778 led to the insider holds 31,522 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Louisiana-Pacific’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPX has reached a high of $79.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.20.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.38M.