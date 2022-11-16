Is this a Prime Time To acquire 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) stock

The price of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) closed at $9.15 in the last session, up 7.90% from day before closing price of $8.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701870 shares were traded. FLWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLWS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 153,000 led to the insider holds 245,266 shares of the business.

ELMORE LEONARD J bought 1,000 shares of FLWS for $13,820 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 57,737 shares after completing the transaction at $13.82 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLWS traded on average about 885.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.35M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FLWS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 14.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.35B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.