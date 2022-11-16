Is this a Prime Time To acquire Appian Corporation (APPN) stock

The price of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) closed at $41.57 in the last session, up 6.59% from day before closing price of $39.00. On the day, 618296 shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $60.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 44,978 shares for $39.14 per share. The transaction valued at 1,760,263 led to the insider holds 8,784,349 shares of the business.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 121,853 shares of APPN for $4,913,801 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 8,739,371 shares after completing the transaction at $40.33 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $39.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,983,375 and bolstered with 8,617,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $90.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.02.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 72.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company.