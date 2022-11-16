Is this a Prime Time To acquire CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) stock

After finishing at $2.51 in the prior trading day, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) closed at $2.59, up 3.19%. On the day, 2482552 shares were traded. CLSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5750.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 4,400 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 45,100 led to the insider holds 77,757 shares of the business.

Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony bought 3,357 shares of CLSK for $37,531 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 73,357 shares after completing the transaction at $11.18 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Wood Thomas Leigh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $8.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,500 and bolstered with 60,196 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSK has reached a high of $22.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 47.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.33M. Insiders hold about 9.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company.