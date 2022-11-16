Is this a Prime Time To acquire InMode Ltd. (INMD) stock

The price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) closed at $38.71 in the last session, up 5.02% from day before closing price of $36.86. On the day, 2550196 shares were traded. INMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On May 25, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

On May 18, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $94.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 18, 2021, with a $94 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, InMode’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INMD has reached a high of $96.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.60.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 82.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.21M. Insiders hold about 16.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.20% stake in the company.