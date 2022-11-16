Is ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE:ZIP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) closed at $16.84 in the last session, up 4.34% from day before closing price of $16.14. On the day, 957899 shares were traded. ZIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 13, 2021, Barclays reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

On July 01, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on July 01, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,787 shares for $17.72 per share. The transaction valued at 31,666 led to the insider holds 75,273 shares of the business.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,786 shares of ZIP for $30,898 on Sep 20. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 77,060 shares after completing the transaction at $17.30 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Garefis Amy, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 11,467 shares for $20.01 each. As a result, the insider received 229,425 and left with 138,796 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIPRECRUITER’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has reached a high of $32.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.78.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 113.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.17M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company.