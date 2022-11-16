It’s a good day to be an Crocs Inc. (CROX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Crocs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $96.66, up 6.35% from its previous closing price of $90.89. On the day, 2807606 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CROX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Poole Michelle sold 10,507 shares for $89.04 per share. The transaction valued at 935,554 led to the insider holds 154,649 shares of the business.

SISLER SHANNON sold 9,940 shares of CROX for $874,720 on Nov 10. The EVP, Chief People Officer now owns 36,985 shares after completing the transaction at $88.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Poole Michelle, who serves as the President of the company, sold 7,320 shares for $80.26 each. As a result, the insider received 587,503 and left with 168,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $183.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 61.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.00M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company.