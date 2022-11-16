It’s a good day to be an Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) shareholder

In the latest session, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) closed at $18.80 up 13.53% from its previous closing price of $16.56. On the day, 2143741 shares were traded. WRBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Warby Parker Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $18.

On March 31, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $36.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Durable Capital Partners LP sold 956,853 shares for $16.33 per share. The transaction valued at 15,625,276 led to the insider holds 11,672,306 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP sold 556,325 shares of WRBY for $8,556,105 on Nov 10. The 10% Owner now owns 12,629,159 shares after completing the transaction at $15.38 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 146,330 shares for $14.54 each. As a result, the insider received 2,127,940 and left with 13,185,484 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRBY has reached a high of $59.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 115.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.82M.