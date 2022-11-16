It’s a good day to be an Workday Inc. (WDAY) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Workday Inc.’s stock clocked out at $160.74, up 4.80% from its previous closing price of $153.38. On the day, 2801182 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $158.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WDAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $170.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $186.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $186 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when Robinson Douglas A. sold 2,128 shares for $147.14 per share. The transaction valued at 313,118 led to the insider holds 132,545 shares of the business.

Bozzini James sold 5,031 shares of WDAY for $740,272 on Oct 15. The COO & Executive Vice President now owns 107,617 shares after completing the transaction at $147.14 per share. On Oct 15, another insider, Sisco Robynne, who serves as the Co-President & CFO of the company, sold 5,551 shares for $147.14 each. As a result, the insider received 816,786 and left with 94,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $307.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 254.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.32M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company.