It’s an appealing income play to consider CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)

The price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) closed at $148.30 in the last session, up 4.43% from day before closing price of $142.01. On the day, 3952986 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $151.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $220.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Saha Anurag sold 3,032 shares for $173.67 per share. The transaction valued at 526,567 led to the insider holds 27,999 shares of the business.

Henry Shawn sold 8,823 shares of CRWD for $1,532,290 on Sep 21. The insider now owns 174,554 shares after completing the transaction at $173.67 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, Podbere Burt W., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 11,590 shares for $173.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,005,125 and left with 304,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $274.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.50.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 232.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 211.95M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company.