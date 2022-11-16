It’s an appealing income play to consider Hello Group Inc. (MOMO)

The price of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) closed at $6.15 in the last session, up 13.89% from day before closing price of $5.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3538815 shares were traded. MOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 01, 2021, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $13.60.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOMO has reached a high of $12.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOMO traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 198.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.26M. Insiders hold about 3.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 8.01M, compared to 8.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $436.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $438.82M to a low estimate of $432.18M. As of the current estimate, Hello Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $590.04M, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.98M, a decrease of -19.70% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $445.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $438.69M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, down -19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.