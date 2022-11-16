It’s an appealing income play to consider SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT)

After finishing at $10.89 in the prior trading day, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) closed at $9.50, down -12.76%. On the day, 1314938 shares were traded. SKYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKYT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 05, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On July 16, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Litecky Mark sold 18,000 shares for $12.00 per share. The transaction valued at 216,018 led to the insider holds 432,977 shares of the business.

Manko Steve sold 11,000 shares of SKYT for $132,341 on Nov 10. The CFO now owns 395,492 shares after completing the transaction at $12.03 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, DDK Developments, L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $10.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,004,370 and left with 5,199,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $24.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 40.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.61M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company.