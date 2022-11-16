It’s an appealing income play to consider Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR)

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) closed at $1.14, up 12.87%. On the day, 5844159 shares were traded. VLDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $0.85 from $1 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Rekow Mathew sold 2,637 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,241 led to the insider holds 1,061,880 shares of the business.

Tewksbury Ted L III sold 18,563 shares of VLDR for $15,779 on Nov 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,817,795 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, McBeath Kathryn, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 893 shares for $0.85 each. As a result, the insider received 759 and left with 547,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLDR has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.93M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company.