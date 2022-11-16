It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With American Resources Corporation (AREC) stock

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) closed the day trading at $1.79 up 3.47% from the previous closing price of $1.73. On the day, 1031406 shares were traded. AREC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AREC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Taylor Kirk Patrick bought 1,000 shares for $1.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,629 led to the insider holds 1,622,383 shares of the business.

Sauve Thomas M. bought 5,000 shares of AREC for $7,496 on May 18. The President now owns 4,429,501 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share. On May 18, another insider, Jensen Mark C., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,488 and bolstered with 5,174,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AREC has reached a high of $3.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 66.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 16.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company.