It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) closed the day trading at $0.29 down -19.21% from the previous closing price of $0.36. On the day, 8384545 shares were traded. BRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRDS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Hahn Rebecca sold 4,598 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,965 led to the insider holds 1,142,814 shares of the business.

Wright Gregory Alan sold 5,385 shares of BRDS for $2,301 on Sep 06. The Controller now owns 425,037 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Ling Yibo, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 200,365 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider received 85,616 and left with 2,568,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRDS has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 272.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.00M. Insiders hold about 16.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.60% stake in the company.