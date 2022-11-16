It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) stock

The closing price of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) was $434.38 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $428.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546228 shares were traded. IDXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $442.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $428.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IDXX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 341.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $530 to $435.

On July 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $440.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2022, with a $440 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Turner Kathy V sold 8,567 shares for $438.53 per share. The transaction valued at 3,756,921 led to the insider holds 6,923 shares of the business.

Turner Kathy V sold 5,310 shares of IDXX for $2,164,460 on Nov 10. The Senior Vice President now owns 6,923 shares after completing the transaction at $407.62 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, MAZELSKY JONATHAN JAY, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 13,230 shares for $382.49 each. As a result, the insider received 5,060,319 and left with 62,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IDEXX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 75.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDXX has reached a high of $664.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $317.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 352.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 411.88.

Shares Statistics:

IDXX traded an average of 535.91K shares per day over the past three months and 669.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.03M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IDXX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 2.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.81 and $7.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.95. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.17 and $9.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $837M to a low estimate of $826M. As of the current estimate, IDEXX Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $810.42M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $827.63M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $844.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $809M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.8B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.