It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) stock

The closing price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) was $8.01 for the day, up 10.48% from the previous closing price of $7.25. On the day, 586396 shares were traded. KOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KOD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On August 02, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when BORGESON JOHN A. sold 2,798 shares for $7.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,642 led to the insider holds 173,755 shares of the business.

EHRLICH JASON sold 2,282 shares of KOD for $16,020 on Jun 17. The insider now owns 56,920 shares after completing the transaction at $7.02 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, BORGESON JOHN A., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,545 shares for $7.21 each. As a result, the insider received 11,139 and left with 176,553 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOD has reached a high of $111.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.90.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 52.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.79M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company.