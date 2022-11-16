It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) stock

The closing price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) was $5.85 for the day, down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $5.86. On the day, 59096032 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOFI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $8 previously.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 6,683,133 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 54,601,197 led to the insider holds 83,216,977 shares of the business.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 5,381,785 shares of SOFI for $43,000,462 on Aug 05. The 10% Owner now owns 89,900,110 shares after completing the transaction at $7.99 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 53,540 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 298,973 and bolstered with 3,567,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $24.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 916.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 824.20M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.00% stake in the company.