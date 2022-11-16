It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) stock

The closing price of TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) was $11.85 for the day, up 5.05% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1135056 shares were traded. TPIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.72.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $28.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when BAM Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares of TPIC for $74,710,392 on Sep 08. The 10% Owner now owns 12,263 shares after completing the transaction at $18.85 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, BAM Partners Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,512 shares for $18.59 each. As a result, the insider received 46,698 and left with 81,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPIC has reached a high of $25.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.42.

Shares Statistics:

TPIC traded an average of 825.42K shares per day over the past three months and 894.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.93M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TPIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.12% and a Short% of Float of 16.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.37 and -$1.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $494.4M to a low estimate of $430M. As of the current estimate, TPI Composites Inc.’s year-ago sales were $479.6M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $466.55M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.7M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.