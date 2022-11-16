LendingClub Corporation (LC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) was $11.08 for the day, up 2.21% from the previous closing price of $10.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1628663 shares were traded. LC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when LANDON ALLAN R bought 5,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 47,500 led to the insider holds 48,340 shares of the business.

LaBenne Andrew bought 12,300 shares of LC for $117,084 on Nov 04. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.52 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, LANDON ALLAN R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $9.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 144,828 and bolstered with 43,340 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B. As of this moment, LendingClub’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LC is 1.95, which has changed by -74.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LC has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.01.

Shares Statistics:

LC traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 2.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.15M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LC as of Oct 30, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.38M, compared to 6.26M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $277M to a low estimate of $253.53M. As of the current estimate, LendingClub Corporation’s year-ago sales were $262.24M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.5M, a decrease of -8.60% less than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $818.63M, up 45.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.