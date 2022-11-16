LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) closed the day trading at $5.88 down -3.92% from the previous closing price of $6.12. On the day, 694050 shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LFST, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 108,763 led to the insider holds 5,967,991 shares of the business.

Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares of LFST for $113,144 on Oct 31. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 5,983,097 shares after completing the transaction at $7.49 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Gouk Warren, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 15,106 shares for $7.06 each. As a result, the insider received 106,648 and left with 5,998,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 353.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.05M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company.