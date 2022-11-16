Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) closed at $63.42 in the last session, up 2.49% from day before closing price of $61.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1216284 shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $68.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $63.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $90.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGA traded on average about 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 287.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.67M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MGA is 1.80, which was 1.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 54.90% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.16 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.85 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.15B to a low estimate of $8.11B. As of the current estimate, Magna International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.49B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.65B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.85B and the low estimate is $41.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.