NCNO (nCino Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at $29.50 in the last session, up 4.80% from day before closing price of $28.15. On the day, 868526 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $42.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $40.MoffettNathanson initiated its Market Perform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Sellers Jeanette sold 186 shares for $28.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,221 led to the insider holds 19,504 shares of the business.

Rieger April sold 1,127 shares of NCNO for $32,627 on Nov 02. The Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec. now owns 109,720 shares after completing the transaction at $28.95 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Sellers Jeanette, who serves as the VP of Accounting of the company, sold 169 shares for $28.95 each. As a result, the insider received 4,893 and left with 19,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $71.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.97.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 110.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company.