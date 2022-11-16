Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.15 in the prior trading day, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) closed at $2.48, up 15.35%. On the day, 977758 shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRDY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On March 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Robinson Heidi sold 16,500 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 37,076 led to the insider holds 1,231,050 shares of the business.

Robinson Heidi sold 40,000 shares of NRDY for $87,040 on Sep 26. The Chief Product Officer now owns 1,247,550 shares after completing the transaction at $2.18 per share. On Aug 20, another insider, Cohn Charles K., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000,000 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,500,000 and bolstered with 10,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $8.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 86.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.98M. Insiders hold about 13.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company.