NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) closed at $84.00 in the last session, up 1.77% from day before closing price of $82.54. On the day, 631574 shares were traded. NVCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 411.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $70 from $90 previously.

On May 16, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 16, 2022, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Leonard Frank X sold 6,754 shares for $76.01 per share. The transaction valued at 513,372 led to the insider holds 43,626 shares of the business.

Leonard Frank X sold 6,754 shares of NVCR for $569,835 on Oct 06. The President, CNS Cancers US now owns 50,380 shares after completing the transaction at $84.37 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, Leonard Frank X, who serves as the President, CNS Cancers US of the company, sold 6,754 shares for $77.35 each. As a result, the insider received 522,422 and left with 57,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $116.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.39.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 104.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.77M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company.