NUVL (Nuvalent Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $30.76 in the prior trading day, Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) closed at $32.61, up 6.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622674 shares were traded. NUVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Hack Andrew A. F. bought 149,253 shares for $33.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,976 led to the insider holds 3,577,267 shares of the business.

Flynn James E bought 650,000 shares of NUVL for $21,775,000 on Nov 03. The Director by deputization now owns 650,000 shares after completing the transaction at $33.50 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Shair Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,939 shares for $29.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,123,115 and left with 1,981,298 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 312.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 676.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.02M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.92% and a Short% of Float of 57.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.03 and -$2.44.