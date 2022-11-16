Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.36 in the prior trading day, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) closed at $0.39, up 8.06%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1716340 shares were traded. OTMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3957 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTMO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 24.20 and its Current Ratio is at 24.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 30.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3138, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0720.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 739.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 132.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.80M. Insiders hold about 28.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OTMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 59.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 118.6k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.