PVH Corp. (PVH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) was $61.75 for the day, up 4.25% from the previous closing price of $59.23. On the day, 1123783 shares were traded. PVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PVH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $95 to $59.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on March 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $122 to $89.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Larsson Stefan bought 18,540 shares for $53.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 136,541 shares of the business.

Coughlin Zachary bought 1,857 shares of PVH for $100,000 on Sep 06. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 22,913 shares after completing the transaction at $53.85 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, HAGMAN MARTIJN, who serves as the CEO TH Global/PVH Europe of the company, bought 1,856 shares for $53.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,094 and bolstered with 51,422 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $124.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.49.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 66.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.86M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.93% stake in the company.