QTWO (Q2 Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.09, up 5.74% from its previous closing price of $27.51. On the day, 539667 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of QTWO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $32 from $38 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $45 to $22.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on May 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Volanoski Michael A. sold 2,593 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 104,368 led to the insider holds 69,136 shares of the business.

Benton Barry G sold 5,835 shares of QTWO for $342,865 on Mar 04. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 15,136 shares after completing the transaction at $58.76 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Flake Matthew P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 53,502 shares for $59.24 each. As a result, the insider received 3,169,458 and left with 139,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $90.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.93.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 57.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.31M.