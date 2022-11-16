Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.30 in the prior trading day, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) closed at $1.69, up 30.00%. On the day, 1813290 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SUNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.50 from $10 previously.

On September 29, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

On October 20, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on October 20, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Parsons Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $4.18 per share. The transaction valued at 41,800 led to the insider holds 83,600 shares of the business.

Potere Matthew bought 20,000 shares of SUNL for $86,200 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 615,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUNL has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 84.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.08M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company.