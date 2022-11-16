The name Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $48.06, up 6.52% from its previous closing price of $45.12. On the day, 2297043 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $50.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Truist initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Davis Heather A. sold 6,307 shares for $43.13 per share. The transaction valued at 272,021 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Casares Rene G. sold 11,327 shares of ASO for $488,534 on Oct 24. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 88,075 shares after completing the transaction at $43.13 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Johnson Samuel J, who serves as the EVP, Retail Operations of the company, sold 112,000 shares for $48.46 each. As a result, the insider received 5,427,520 and left with 132,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $51.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 79.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.95M.