The name Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) closed at $4.19 up 7.44% from its previous closing price of $3.90. On the day, 1058428 shares were traded. ARLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Arlo Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On July 29, 2020, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when FAISON RALPH E bought 23,800 shares for $4.20 per share. The transaction valued at 99,960 led to the insider holds 343,367 shares of the business.

Summers Grady bought 30,000 shares of ARLO for $114,000 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 219,729 shares after completing the transaction at $3.80 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, MCRAE MATTHEW BLAKE, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 20,400 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,576 and bolstered with 1,724,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARLO has reached a high of $11.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.93.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 88.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.37M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company.