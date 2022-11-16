The name Aterian Inc. (ATER) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) closed at $1.22 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2052377 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aterian Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Rodriguez Arturo sold 4,205 shares for $2.37 per share. The transaction valued at 9,966 led to the insider holds 439,563 shares of the business.

Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,205 shares of ATER for $9,966 on Sep 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 466,257 shares after completing the transaction at $2.37 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Sarig Yaniv Zion, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,948 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 25,947 and left with 646,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4825, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7061.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATER has traded an average of 2.11M shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 80.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.22M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.79M, compared to 6.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231.2M and the low estimate is $190.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.