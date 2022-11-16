The name IHS Holding Limited (IHS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, IHS Holding Limited’s stock clocked out at $6.99, up 7.54% from its previous closing price of $6.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579790 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IHS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 10, 2022, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IHS has reached a high of $16.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IHS traded 333.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 175.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 331.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.81M. Insiders hold about 31.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IHS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.