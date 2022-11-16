There are many powerful catalysts in the market: IonQ Inc. (IONQ) can be one of them

The closing price of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) was $5.65 for the day, down -5.68% from the previous closing price of $5.99. On the day, 6804281 shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IONQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.10 and its Current Ratio is at 30.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Monroe Christopher sold 1,548 shares for $5.44 per share. The transaction valued at 8,421 led to the insider holds 6,618,648 shares of the business.

Kramer Thomas G. sold 3,058 shares of IONQ for $16,636 on Sep 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 827,311 shares after completing the transaction at $5.44 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Chapman Peter Hume, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 7,255 shares for $5.44 each. As a result, the insider received 39,467 and left with 466,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 167.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $35.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 197.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.05M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company.