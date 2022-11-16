There are many powerful catalysts in the market: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) can be one of them

The closing price of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) was $1.73 for the day, up 6.79% from the previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1934030 shares were traded. LX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6050.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.30.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15.30 to $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LexinFintech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LX has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6448, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2977.

Shares Statistics:

LX traded an average of 689.75K shares per day over the past three months and 572.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 178.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.98M. Insiders hold about 4.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.12, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67B, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.