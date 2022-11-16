There are many powerful catalysts in the market: SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) can be one of them

The closing price of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) was $17.42 for the day, up 4.75% from the previous closing price of $16.63. On the day, 639519 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

On December 27, 2021, Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $100.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when HERSCHER PENNY sold 2,156 shares for $16.11 per share. The transaction valued at 34,733 led to the insider holds 5,484 shares of the business.

Rizvi Ken bought 4,250 shares of SGH for $75,862 on Jul 26. The SVP and CFO now owns 125,348 shares after completing the transaction at $17.85 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Adams Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $18.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 180,980 and bolstered with 915,255 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SMART’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGH has reached a high of $37.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 49.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.76M.