There is a good chance Lyft Inc. (LYFT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) closed at $13.07 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $12.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16163712 shares were traded. LYFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LYFT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 08, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $18.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Sverchek Kristin sold 18,885 shares for $20.05 per share. The transaction valued at 378,663 led to the insider holds 194,538 shares of the business.

Sverchek Kristin sold 13,000 shares of LYFT for $246,789 on Aug 09. The President of Business Affairs now owns 70,350 shares after completing the transaction at $18.98 per share. On May 27, another insider, Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 553 shares for $17.94 each. As a result, the insider received 9,919 and left with 21,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LYFT has reached a high of $53.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 356.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.44M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company.