There is a good chance OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.78 in the prior trading day, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) closed at $0.88, up 12.98%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1014 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517097 shares were traded. OCFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8902 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

HSBC Securities Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCFT has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3026.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 548.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 389.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.66M. Insiders hold about 15.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OCFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.76M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $170.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.47M to a low estimate of $170.47M. As of the current estimate, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $165.77M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $201.99M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $201.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $704.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $636.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $668.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $635.52M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $871.09M and the low estimate is $721.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.